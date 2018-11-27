Mississippi Voters Sound Off On Border Crisis Ahead Of Senate Runoff Election

“Fox & Friends” correspondent Todd Piro spoke with several Mississippi voters in Biloxi about the border crisis Tuesday, ahead of the runoff election between GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy.

Husband and wife John and Patty each said they believe in stricter immigration enforcement and don’t want migrants storming the U.S. border. (RELATED: CNN Panel On Cindy Hyde-Smith Implodes And Devolves Into Name-Calling)

“They just can’t storm border like that,” John said. “I’m all for everyone coming over here, but you need to do it the right way. You need to go through the right procedures and not just storm our border.”

Patty, whose mother immigrated legally from Mexico, said illegal immigrants should be carefully vetted and forced to follow the same legal processes her family had to embrace.

“I think it’s a big strain on the infrastructure of the country of Mexico. They find it difficult. The mayor of Tijuana is going crazy there trying to control everything,” Patty said. “I believe everybody needs to be vetted before they come into this country and they need to do it legally the way my family has and the way everybody has before them.”

Piro also interviewed a realtor named Trisha who said her business has doubled since President Donald Trump took office. She cheered the administration’s focus on deregulation and said Trump has finally “opened the market.”

Horace, a Navy veteran, had the last word and said those who voted for Chris McDaniel on Nov. 6 will cast their ballots for Hyde-Smith.

“The people that voted for [McDaniel] will turn out for Ms. Smith,” he concluded.

An RRH poll shows Hyde-Smith with a double-digit lead over Espy.

