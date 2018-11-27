Elise Jordan Corrects Wallace’s Assumption On Nooses Found At Miss. State Capitol

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace stated on Tuesday that the nooses found at Mississippi’s state capitol were connected to Senate Republican candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith, but was immediately corrected by Elise Jordan.

Hyde-Smith has been facing backlash since early November after she joked that she would “be on the front row” if a young man she knew invited her to a public hanging. She has since apologized for the comment.

On Monday, a day before the runoff election between Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy, multiple nooses were found strung up in trees at the state capital. Notes left at the scene prove that the nooses were a protest against Hyde-Smith, not one supporting her.

“On Tuesday, Nov. 27, thousands of Mississippians will vote for a senator. We need someone who respects the lives of lynch victims,” a note at the scene stated, according to NBC News.

WATCH:

“I think what a lot of people wonder, not just coastal elites, but people from states other than Mississippi, how can people vote for someone who joked about public hangings? Who went to a segregation academy? Who I believe it’s been reported her daughter did or does as well. And you already see, I don’t know that you can say there’s a cause and effect but yesterday two nooses were found hanging on two different trees at the state capitol,” Wallace stated. (RELATED: Nicolle Wallace Told Jeb To Punch Trump In The Face,)

“Well the nooses were put up in protest to highlight Cindy Hyde-Smith and her statement. So that was a protest move, I just want to be clear about what was behind,” Elise Jordan responded. (RELATED: Leading Up To The Mississippi Runoff, Democrats Make It All About Racial Identity)

Wallace added, “Oh, no, thank you.”

If Espy wins, he’d be the state’s first black Senator since the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. Conversely, Hyde-Smith would be the state’s first female elected to the U.S. Senate. She was appointed to the seat earlier this year after former GOP Sen. Thad Cochran resigned.

