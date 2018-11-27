John Cena And His Former Girlfriend Take The Internet By Storm With This Wild Instagram Photo — But What Does It Mean?

World famous WWE star John Cena and his former girlfriend, Nikki Bella, dropped a bomb on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

In an Instagram post from Thanksgiving Day, Nikki Bella, 35, shared several photos of things she’s thankful for.

“I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, [and] the women I share the WWE ring with,” she wrote in a caption, with 10 photos of her friends and family included.

But many eagle-eyed fans noticed she included a photo of herself in a hot tub with her former fiancé, John Cena.

Nikki Bella and John Cena aren’t back together, but this PDA photo definitely could’ve fooled us. https://t.co/8JQESXd5zR pic.twitter.com/dkqr9svAUM — E! News (@enews) November 27, 2018

Cena and Bella have had a rocky year together. The two had been dating for over six years before they finally got engaged but called off the engagement this spring after a final disagreement about having children in the future.

From the looks of it, however, the two seem to treasure each other very much still, even though they are definitely not together. It also doesn’t seem like they’re going to get back together anytime soon.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ the two are “very much single,” and she was just reflecting on everything she gained over the past year.

Perhaps she was just feeling nostalgic.

