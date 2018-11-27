John Cena And His Former Girlfriend Take The Internet By Storm With This Wild Instagram Photo — But What Does It Mean?
World famous WWE star John Cena and his former girlfriend, Nikki Bella, dropped a bomb on Instagram over the holiday weekend.
In an Instagram post from Thanksgiving Day, Nikki Bella, 35, shared several photos of things she’s thankful for.
“I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, [and] the women I share the WWE ring with,” she wrote in a caption, with 10 photos of her friends and family included.
Happy Thanksgiving! I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, the women I share the WWE ring with, such an amazing group of hard working, passionate women that together started an Evolution, my Total Bellas and Total Divas production team, crew and glam squad, they all work so hard all year long and do it all away from their families, love you all!, all the amazing people I work with at WWE, so many of them inspire me, teach me and help me grow in business, to all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days, to my life coach and the people around her that give me strength and smiles to take on the unknown, to the people that invest so much time and faith into my sister and I, to my Belle Radici partners for making myself and Brie’s dreams come true in the wine industry, to my Birdiebee team for working so incredibly hard around the clock and bringing mine and Brie’s vision to life, to the Bella Army for their love and support, it’s unlike any other fandom out there, to all the brave men and women in our military, to our firefighters and policemen and women as well. I’m so beyond thankful for each and everyone of you!
But many eagle-eyed fans noticed she included a photo of herself in a hot tub with her former fiancé, John Cena.
Cena and Bella have had a rocky year together. The two had been dating for over six years before they finally got engaged but called off the engagement this spring after a final disagreement about having children in the future.
From the looks of it, however, the two seem to treasure each other very much still, even though they are definitely not together. It also doesn’t seem like they’re going to get back together anytime soon.
Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ the two are “very much single,” and she was just reflecting on everything she gained over the past year.
Perhaps she was just feeling nostalgic.