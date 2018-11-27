Play Tunes On-The-Go With This Mini Waterproof Speaker

I need music no matter what I am doing, be it biking, hiking or preparing meals. If you are like me and need music on the go, you may want to take a look at this Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker. It is waterproof, easily portable, and designed for outdoor activities. For Cyber Week, it is 30 percent off!

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker – Dark Blue on sale for $69

This speaker has a tear-resistant strap allows you to bring it along wherever you are headed. As such, you can strap the speaker to your bike or backpack. The silicone rubber exterior resists dents, crack and scratches. The rechargeable battery holds up to six hours of playtime. There are two modes — stereo mode and party mode. In stereo mode, you can experience dynamic surround sound with its dedicated left and right playback. As for party mode, imagine how fun it will be the play the DJ at your next get-together!

The mini speaker works not just with your smartphone but also with the Amazon Echo Dot. You can answer phone calls through the built-in speakerphone. It is available in three colors: black, dark blue, and bright orange.

