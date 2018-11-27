POLL: Is It Time For Michigan To Fire Jim Harbaugh? The Results Might Stun You

A majority of voters in a recent poll of mine believe it’s time for Michigan to fire football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Following the Wolverines’ blowout loss to Ohio State Saturday, I began thinking that Harbaugh’s days could be limited. Now, I’m a noted critic of some of the stuff that’s gone down during his time with Michigan. They haven’t won as much as they should, and they simply can’t beat Ohio State. They’re 0-4 since hiring him!

However, I’m smart enough to know that I don’t know everything. So, I thought that I’d ask the voters, “Is it time for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh after four consecutive losses to Urban Meyer and Ohio State?” (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

I really thought most people would say no. I was wrong. Slightly over 50% of the 2,087 voters said it’s time for him to go.

Here’s a live look at Michigan fans around the world.

Look, am I going to sit here and say it’s time to fire Harbaugh? No, I’m not. Michigan has improved under him, but they’re simply still not ready to ball out against the best teams in America. Those are the facts as we have them right now.

Having said that, there is no better option on the table right now. There just isn’t. It’d be different if Nick Saban called up and said he wanted to coach the Wolverines. Harbaugh would be fired in a heartbeat. Michigan fans might think Saban would leave, but that’s a pipe dream that’ll never happen.

So, Michigan shouldn’t fire Harbaugh right now. Plus, it’s way too much fun watching fans get their hopes up only to get obliterated every year by OSU. It’s a blast.