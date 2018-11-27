Check Out The Hilarious Preview For The Newest Episode Of ‘South Park’

The new episode of “South Park” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

“Buddha Box” is about how obsessed people are with their phones, and looks like it’ll focus heavily on Cartman, which is a winning formula if I’ve ever heard of one.

I think we all know that’s a recipe for success. Watch the hilarious preview below.

Cartman has been diagnosed with anxiety in an all-new episode titled, “Buddha Box”, premiering Wednesday, November 28 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on @ComedyCentral. #southpark22 pic.twitter.com/dC27tPBBvQ — South Park (@SouthPark) November 26, 2018

As I’ve pointed out before, this season of South Park has been simply outstanding. How is it possible a show can be in its 22nd season, and still be going this strong? It just doesn’t make sense at all. (RELATED: The School Shooting Episode Of ‘South Park‘ Was Outstanding. Here’s What Happened)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Nov 24, 2018 at 8:16am PST

Also, you’re a bit of a fool if you’re not a fan of “South Park.” The show is just nonstop outstanding social commentary. The school shooting episode was comedy gold, and nobody other than “Always Sunny” could have pulled that off.

Can Cartman and Token make it to their math test in time? Watch the #SouthPark22 premiere now for free https://t.co/M1Jm7HzDvc pic.twitter.com/cilOAaQiWB — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2018

Make sure to tune into Comedy Central Wednesday night to watch this circus unfold.

