The Official Cause Of Stan Lee’s Death Was Heart And Respiratory Failure

The official cause Stan Lee’s death has been released to the public.

The Marvel Universe creator, who died earlier this month on Nov. 12 at age 95. The comics mogul, who is reportedly worth $50 million, passed away at his home in Hollywood Hills, California.

He had been ill for a while, and when he was discovered, he was immediately rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was declared dead on Monday, November 12 at 9:17 a.m. (RELATED: Marvel Comics Publisher Stan Lee Dies At Age 95)

And according to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Stan Lee died of “heart failure and respiratory failure.”

The certificate also adds that Stan Lee was supposedly suffering from aspiration pneumonia, which is a medical term for an advanced form of pneumonia when bodily fluids or foreign substances, such as food, collect in a person’s lungs.

Stan Lee was also cremated, and his remains were distributed to his daughter.

