Rap Star Gives Plea In Racketeering, Firearms Charges. Here’s How Much He Stands To Lose

Rap sensation Tekashi69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday.

You’ll recall the “Gummo” rapper was arrested Nov. 18 on federal racketeering and firearms charges. Arrested with him was his former manager and close associate, who goes by the nickname “Crippy.”

Law enforcement believes Tekashi and several of his associates pulled off an armed robbery back in April, as well as a possible shooting at the Barclays Center just weeks later. The sting was a joint effort by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New York Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security. (RELATED: World-Famous Rapper Arrested Again, This Time On Racketeering And Firearm Charges)

Tekashi has been at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since his arrest. But on Sunday, he was transferred to a separate prison with more “neutral” inmates. The rapper reportedly requested to be moved to a prison that holds no members of the Bloods or Crips.

But even though he entered a not guilty plea this week, TMZ says it’s not likely he will be granted bail.

His trial date is set for Sept. 4 — almost a year away. It’s looking more and more likely that he’ll spend a majority of those days behind bars, and quite possibly all of them.

Things are not looking good for the rapper, who’s already been arrested for a slew of other crimes, including use of a child in a sexual performance, assault, and sale of heroin. He promised a judge earlier this year that he would stay on his best behavior, in exchange for a probationary period to avoid jail time.

But obviously, that didn’t happen. If he’s convicted of these new charges, he stands to go away for up to 32 years.

