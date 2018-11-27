Watch The Outstanding Preview For Part Six Of Netflix’s Hit Series ‘The Ranch’

Netflix released the preview for part six of “The Ranch” Tuesday.

For those of you who are missing out, the hit show follows the Bennett family ranch with Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott leading the way. It’s honestly one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen.

Judging from the preview, part six will be just as funny as all the rest. Danny Masterson might not be on the show anymore, but it doesn’t look like it’ll slow down at all. (RELATED: Netflix‘s New Show Looks Like It’ll Be Outstanding. Watch The Awesome Preview Here)

Watch the preview below.

I really do hope this show goes on forever. There are very few shows on television these days that highlight and promote a conservative and rural culture.

That’s what “The Ranch” is all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Sep 16, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

I simply can’t wait for December 7 when part six will get released. Kutcher and Elliott back on screen together should be epic.

Let us know if you’ll be watching in the comments.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter