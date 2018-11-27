This New, Smaller Sous Vide Cooker Is On Sale For Just $64
Earlier, we told you how you can get a sous vide cooker for $100, a 50 percent discount from the $200 price tag. In case you need reminding, sous vide is a simple technique in which food is cooked in precisely controlled, low-temperature water. Because the food can never get hotter than the water, under- or overcooking is almost impossible.
If $100 is still a little pricy, then here is another deal for you. Anova’s new nano version of the sous vide cooker, which is smaller and quieter, is a mere $64 today for Cyber Week:
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano | Bluetooth | 750W | Anova App Included on sale for $64
It’s officially Cyber Monday Deals Week, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of Cyber Week’s best deals here.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook