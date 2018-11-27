Reports Of Active Shooter At Walter Reed Medical Center Actually A Drill, Authorities Say

Montgomery County police responded to reports of an active shooter Tuesday afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, local news outlets reported, in what ended up being a drill.

The Pentagon confirmed to WUSA9 that there was no active shooter and the situation, which is now clear, was just a drill.

Several reporters on Twitter as well as Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. that the building was on lockdown.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

Those in the area are reportedly receiving text message alerts advising them to take shelter and remain in a secure location.

Reports of active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center https://t.co/2W5EFPsvei — Samantha Fox (@SDelps) November 27, 2018

“Initial report of shots was from Building 19 in the basement. That area is cleared. Now working to clear other buildings,” one reporter tweeted, adding that at the moment, there is no confirmation of an active shooter.

A nearby witness saw filmed police rushing toward the scene, adding that she hadn’t heard shots yet.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it’s filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven’t heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

The 911 call center reportedly received several calls from witnesses who say they heard gun shots while taking shelter, according to a reporter on the scene. (RELATED: Cops Kill Gunman During Black Friday Chaos)

UPDATE: Massive response to Walter Reed Medical Center Campus. I am now on scene. 911 Center reporting multiple callers saying they have heard shots while sheltering place. Police, however, have not located any victims at this time. Updates to come… pic.twitter.com/5icqAQUsnZ — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) November 27, 2018

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Hanna on Twitter

Email tips to hanna@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.