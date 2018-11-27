Reports Of Active Shooter At Walter Reed Medical Center Actually A Drill, Authorities Say

Hanna Bogorowski | Reporter

Montgomery County police responded to reports of an active shooter Tuesday afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, local news outlets reported, in what ended up being a drill.

The Pentagon confirmed to WUSA9 that there was no active shooter and the situation, which is now clear, was just a drill.

Several reporters on Twitter as well as Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. that the building was on lockdown.

Those in the area are reportedly receiving text message alerts advising them to take shelter and remain in a secure location.

“Initial report of shots was from Building 19 in the basement. That area is cleared. Now working to clear other buildings,” one reporter tweeted, adding that at the moment, there is no confirmation of an active shooter.

A nearby witness saw filmed police rushing toward the scene, adding that she hadn’t heard shots yet.

The 911 call center reportedly received several calls from witnesses who say they heard gun shots while taking shelter, according to a reporter on the scene. (RELATED: Cops Kill Gunman During Black Friday Chaos)

 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

