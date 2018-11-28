Remember Anna Nicole Smith With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

It would have been Anna Nicole Smith’s 51st birthday Wednesday.

In honor of the 39 years the late actress — born Vickie Lynn Hogan — was on this earth, we scoured the internet and found some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage before she died of a drug overdose in 2007. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Born in Houston, Texas, the superstar got her big break at the age of 25 in March 1992 when she appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine. The following year she was named Playmate of the Year by the gentlemen’s magazine launching her career and turning her into a world-wide celebrity (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

During her career she graced the cover and pages of numerous magazines, not to mention her unforgettable appearances as the face of Guess, just to name a few. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

She also found a brief spell of success as a reality star in the early 2000s with the “The Anna Nicole Show” on the E! network. It debuted August 4, 2002, and it earned the highest cable rating for a reality show. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Though her time in life was brief, she will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday, Anna! (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])