Baker Mayfield Reveals If He Regrets Attacking His Former Coach. His Answer Won’t Surprise You

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has no regrets about criticizing his former head coach Hue Jackson.

The quarterback has been in the news a bit after he took some digs at Jackson following the Browns victory over the Bengals, and then on Instagram. Those expecting him to backtrack clearly don’t know the quarterback that well. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

“I don’t regret any of it. It’s about this team and what we have, and we have to stick together and play together,” Mayfield told the press in part Wednesday when discussing his recent actions.

#Browns Baker Mayfield doesn’t regret anything he said about Hue Jackson after the game or even calling him “fake” pic.twitter.com/u9TDFpK1Ir — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 28, 2018

For all my criticism of Mayfield, I actually love this move a lot. If you’re going to say the things he says, then you have to be willing to stand by them.

Say whatever you want about the guy and criticism when he deserves it, but you do have to respect the fact he’s not backing down a single inch. That is 100 percent the correct decision.

Today, I have to tip my cap to the young gunslinger in Cleveland. He won the day this time around, and this is the side of him a like.

However, you all shouldn’t celebrate too soon. I’m sure he’ll do something tomorrow that makes me go right back to not being a fan.

