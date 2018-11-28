The Latest College Football Bowl Projections Have Me Ready To Vomit

The latest college football bowl projections make me want to weep for humanity and the state of the sport I love.

Both ESPN and Brett McMurphy have the playoff teams as Oklahoma, Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame. That’s all well and good. I don’t think anybody would be shocked by that.

ESPN also has Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. I think I can live with all those decisions.

You know where they have my beloved Wisconsin Badgers, arguably the best five-loss team in the history of college football, playing for a bowl game?

The damn Redbox Bowl! Is this a sick joke? How the hell does Redbox even have a bowl game? There is no way Barry Alvarez can allow the Badgers to play in this bowl game. Absolutely not. I’d rather just not play in one at all, which is frankly the best option at this point. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Look, I’m a winner in life, and I don’t believe in pointless bowl games. That’s right, everybody. I think about 50 to 70 percent of these bowl games need to disappear.

If that means the Badgers don’t get to play in one, then so be it. What I won’t do, is sit there watching Wisconsin get potentially embarrassed on national television as a reward for their awful season.

I’m sure some people will want to complain I’m a bad fan. I’m not. In fact, I’m the kind of fan who honestly loves his team so much that I won’t tolerate losing.

I simply won’t allow it. What we all need right now is a little motivation from Mr. Pacino.

Get it together, Wisconsin, and refuse to play in this bowl game. If the people with the deep pockets had any respect they’d stop writing checks until this disaster got turned around.