The College Football Playoff Is On The Verge Of Imploding. Here’s The Reason Why

The college football playoff is teetering on the brink of disaster.

There is a situation that could potentially unfold Saturday that could cause the four-team playoff to implode. It’s very simple, and the committee is praying like hell it doesn’t happen. Here’s how the doomsday scenario plays out:

Georgia defeats Alabama to finish 12-1 SEC champions. Alabama finishes out at 12-1.

Oklahoma beats Texas to finish as 12-1 Big 12 champions.

Ohio State defeats Northwestern to finish as 12-1 Big 10 champions.

Clemson beats Pittsburgh to finish as 13-0 ACC champions.

If those four things happen, it’ll be a disaster with absolutely no positive outcome. Here’s why. Undefeated Notre Dame, 13-0 Clemson and 12-1 Georgia would all be locks for three of the four playoff spots.

Alabama by all measures appears to also be a lock no matter what happens in the SEC title game. A loss to Georgia could have the field looking like Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia and Alabama in that order. That would be the 12-1 Big Ten and Big 12 champions are left out in favor of a 12-1 SEC team that didn’t win the championship. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Obviously, this would cause problems of epic proportions. The committee would effectively lose all legitimacy if two 12-1 champions of Power Five conferences were left out in favor of a 12 win non-SEC champion team.

What would likely happen if this doomsday scenario played itself out? Well, the answer is really simple. The playoff would either expand to eight teams or to six teams. In the six-team scenario, the first two seeds would get first round byes.

If your team is out of contention, cheering for a doomsday scenario is actually a smart thing to do. A four-team playoff is better than nothing, but an eight-team playoff would be much more entertaining. Cheer for chaos, my friends. Cheer for chaos!

