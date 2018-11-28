The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings Have Arrived. There Is A New Number Four

The college football playoff rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and Georgia has cracked the top four.

The top ten are below:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan UCF Florida LSU

There are two major takeaways here. The first is that Georgia is obviously in now with a win in the SEC title game, and Alabama is probably still in with a loss.

If you’re a Crimson Tide fan, you have to be happy seeing these rankings. It gives you a bit of breathing room. Georgia fans now know they’re in with a win, which I don’t think was ever doubtful from to begin with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Nov 28, 2018 at 6:01am PST

The second takeaway is that Oklahoma is likely in over Ohio State if they both win. Is that overly surprising to anybody? I don’t think so, but it’s not that simple. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Oklahoma has a much tougher matchup in the Big 12 title game against Texas than Ohio State does against Northwestern. One should be a cupcake game, and the other one could result in Oklahoma losing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 26, 2018 at 3:27pm PST

Of course, none of this matters if Georgia beats Alabama. Then, neither Oklahoma or Ohio State are likely getting in. It might be time for the playoff to expand.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter