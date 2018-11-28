Former ESPN Pundit And Football Star Destroys The SEC With Amazing Tweet

Former football player and ex-ESPN pundit Danny Kanell had a tweet Tuesday night about the SEC that was absolutely outstanding.

Without even mentioning the conference by name, Kanell was able to masterfully wreck them. He tweeted, “The Big 10, Big 12, and PAC 12 need to immediately change their schedules to 8 conference games and play 4 cupcakes. Then they can inflate their records, get more teams in Top 25, and then tweet about how much it matters.”

This is the most blunt approach to dealing with the SEC’s shtick that I can think of. They only play eight conference games, play a ton of easy teams and then pretend they’ve just run the gauntlet. Give me a break. We can all see right through their act. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Unlike the SEC, most other power conferences play 9-game league schedules and don’t really encourage the scheduling of FCS schools.

I guess real teams play real games and don’t feel the need to pad the stats. Sure, the Badgers might be 7-5, but at least we did it knowing we played a 9-game conference schedule. Props to us.

We can let the SEC continue to play their weak schedules, and we’ll sleep easy knowing the rest of us don’t cut corners.

Apparently, it’s unreasonable to expect everybody to play at the level of the PAC-12, ACC, and Big 12. What a damn shame. Oh well, the men who choose the easiest path never prosper.