Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On Another Dunking Clinic. How Does He Jump So High?

Zion Williamson absolutely dominated Tuesday night in Duke’s 90-69 victory over Indiana.

The massive forward dropped 25 points, and had all the highlights you’d expect to go with it. He had two absolutely absurd dunks and a block that looked like it was straight out of a volleyball match.

Take a look at all three plays below.

ZION WILLIAMSON EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/onHmGkgt4v — Barstool Blue Devils (@BarstoolBDevils) November 28, 2018

IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL TO JUMP THIS HIGH @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/lIgeFrYGob — Barstool Blue Devils (@BarstoolBDevils) November 28, 2018

Zion Williamson with the BIG block on Romeo Langford pic.twitter.com/yK1fxAM1Ev — Basketball Jones (@ASportsJones) November 28, 2018

Seriously, how is it even humanly possible for absolutely anybody to be that athletic? It defies everything we know about gravity and logic. It makes no sense at all. (RELATED: One Conference Is Dominating The New Form Of College Basketball Rankings)

The freshman phenom’s ability to fly is something that is frankly unfair when compared to everybody else on the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

This Duke team might have suffered a loss to a very talented Gonzaga team, but I have a feeling that will be an extreme outlier this season. I just don’t see them getting beat by just about anybody else. They have way too many athletes on the court.

Finally, you have to wonder how many NBA general managers would tank in a heartbeat in order to have the opportunity to draft Zion Williamson. There’s no chance he’s around after the third pick. No chance at all.