Panel Gets Personal When Discussing Hyde-Smith’s Public Hanging Comments

Pastor Darrell Scott and Jason Nichols got into a heated back and forth Wednesday night about the election of Mississippi Senator Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and the backlash from a comment she made earlier this month about public hangings.

Hyde-Smith has been facing backlash since early November after she joked that she would “be on the front row” if a young man she knew invited her to a public hanging. She has since apologized for the comment.

Scott and Nichols were also asked about Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson’s comments about Hyde-Smith, made on Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC.

“Cindy Hyde-Smith is a racist, a white nationalist, a white supremacist, and it is a shame that white Mississippians would exonerate her in advance, and excuse her for the intimidating hatred that she expresses,” Dyson stated.

WATCH:

“This hypersensitivity to racism is prevalent in all of these recent elections. Ron DeSantis said the term ‘monkey up’ and all of a sudden, ‘oh he’s talking about black people.’ She said, ‘I would attend a public hanging,’ and oh, we’re talking about black people. Anything that is said by these candidates is not precisely and necessarily referring to black people. We are taking it that way and we are taking it that way simply for political purposes,” Scott stated.

He continued, “Michael Eric Dyson and these guys like that, they’re race baiters. If we achieve racial harmony in this country, those guys would be out of business. I want to send them a box of cheese to go with their whine that they do every time a black candidate loses an election.” (RELATED: White People Must Overcome A ‘Heritage’ Of Racism, Says Georgetown Sociology Professor)

“I think, you know, Pastor Scott has a legacy as well, the legacy of the Mississippi state sovereignty committee. The black pastors who actually work against the Civil Rights movement. I think that, you know,—” Nichols contributed before being cut off.

“That’s not my legacy brother,” Scott interrupted. “That’s not my legacy brother. I grew up in the Civil Rights movement. What you read about, I lived through.”

“You certainly aren’t representing your past very well. You certainly aren’t representing. Let me tell you something, what happened, —” Nichols responded before being cut off again.

“You’re full of it, how about that?” Scott retaliated. “How old are you young man? How old are you young man? … What you read about in history books, I lived through it.”

Nichols concluded, “I’m experienced, and I know my people. I know my history. You can’t take things out of context.”

