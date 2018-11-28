BREAKING: Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are Planning To Get Married In Secret. Here’s What We Know

Katie Holmes is no longer on the market.

The actress and American icon is reportedly planning a very small, very private wedding ceremony with her long-term, but on-again, off-again boyfriend Jamie Foxx. (RELATED: Katie Holmes Is Single Again)

The report, first put out by a source for Radar Online, claims the two will get married in an intimate venue in Paris in the near future.

View this post on Instagram Photo by @djquintero make up by @genevieveherr Saturday night fun:) A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 13, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

The two have been secretly dating since at least 2013, however, they went to extreme lengths to keep the relationship a secret. Katie Holmes, who shares a daughter with Tom Cruise, notoriously keeps a low profile. She split with Cruise in 2012 and has attempted to keep most of her private life hidden from the public eye. But Jamie Foxx, who is one of the most famous actors in the world, made this difficult.

“Jamie’s been a handful ever since they started secretly dating in 2013 — but Katie’s convinced him to settle down, and they’re ready to make it official,” the source told Radar, adding, “Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Light.”

As for Katie’s daughter Suri … the source claims Jamie plans to adopt her in the near future. But they need to get married first.

An official date has not yet been set but it sounds like it’s going to take place in the winter. So it could be sooner rather than later.

