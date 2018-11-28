Kevin Hart Claps Back Following Backlash Over Son’s ‘Cowboys And Indians’ Party

Kevin Hart hit back Wednesday following a backlash over pictures his wife Eniko Parrish posted from his one-year-old son’s “Cowboys and Indians” birthday party.

“She [Parrish] posts this picture, and the next day there’s a lot of flak. You know, I don’t go on this s**t; I don’t read none of that, so she tells me [about it],” the 39-year-old comedian shared during his SiriusXM show, “Straight From the Hart,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Why Kevin Hart Won’t Talk Trump: ‘People Are Tired Of The Political Banter From Comedians’)

“She’s like, ‘Yo, come look at this dumb s**t on TMZ. People are complaining about the Cowboys and Indians party, saying that it’s insensitive,'” he added. “Keep in mind, the same day the [Dallas] Cowboys played the [Washington] Redskins on TV. It’s a very known fact!”

Hart continued, “The Redskins and Cowboys played the same day! Now, the reason why I’m even bringing this dumb s**t up is because it shows just how stupid our world is becoming with opinions.”

“People are at a point of an all-time high,” the “Night School” star shared. “To throw racial judgment into the development of a one-year-old’s birthday party where the theme is cowboys and Indians? And it’s based around the outfits that are given to the young kids!”

His co-host then asked him what he thought about one of the comments by a person who asked, “‘What if, next year, somebody throws a slave owner and a slave party?'”

“If you don’t think there’s [sic] neighborhoods where they play that game in certain white neighborhoods, then you’re a f***ing idiot,” Hart replied. “You don’t think they had dumbass games like that? As a kid, do we play cops and robbers? As a kid, did you play cowboys and Indians?”

Hart continued, “As a kid, when you played these games, it was based off of the premise from a hypothetical place that was put into perception for movies. What I’m saying is: this isn’t something that just started. This isn’t a racial slur that people are doing or being malicious with. This is a game that’s been played for years.”

“I’m about to be 40 years old,” he added. “I remember at the age of six, seven, playing these dumbass games. I remember playing cops and robbers!”