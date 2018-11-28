Kevin Hart Claps Back Following Backlash Over Son’s ‘Cowboys And Indians’ Party
Kevin Hart hit back Wednesday following a backlash over pictures his wife Eniko Parrish posted from his one-year-old son’s “Cowboys and Indians” birthday party.
“She [Parrish] posts this picture, and the next day there’s a lot of flak. You know, I don’t go on this s**t; I don’t read none of that, so she tells me [about it],” the 39-year-old comedian shared during his SiriusXM show, “Straight From the Hart,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Why Kevin Hart Won’t Talk Trump: ‘People Are Tired Of The Political Banter From Comedians’)
WATCH:
“She’s like, ‘Yo, come look at this dumb s**t on TMZ. People are complaining about the Cowboys and Indians party, saying that it’s insensitive,'” he added. “Keep in mind, the same day the [Dallas] Cowboys played the [Washington] Redskins on TV. It’s a very known fact!”
Hart continued, “The Redskins and Cowboys played the same day! Now, the reason why I’m even bringing this dumb s**t up is because it shows just how stupid our world is becoming with opinions.”
“People are at a point of an all-time high,” the “Night School” star shared. “To throw racial judgment into the development of a one-year-old’s birthday party where the theme is cowboys and Indians? And it’s based around the outfits that are given to the young kids!”
His co-host then asked him what he thought about one of the comments by a person who asked, “‘What if, next year, somebody throws a slave owner and a slave party?'”
View this post on Instagram
“If you don’t think there’s [sic] neighborhoods where they play that game in certain white neighborhoods, then you’re a f***ing idiot,” Hart replied. “You don’t think they had dumbass games like that? As a kid, do we play cops and robbers? As a kid, did you play cowboys and Indians?”
Hart continued, “As a kid, when you played these games, it was based off of the premise from a hypothetical place that was put into perception for movies. What I’m saying is: this isn’t something that just started. This isn’t a racial slur that people are doing or being malicious with. This is a game that’s been played for years.”
View this post on Instagram
“I’m about to be 40 years old,” he added. “I remember at the age of six, seven, playing these dumbass games. I remember playing cops and robbers!”