Migrant Who Called Free Food She’d Been Given By Mexico ‘Pig’ Food Apologizes

The Honduran migrant who complained about the free beans and tortillas being given to her and her family by Mexican authorities is now apologizing.

The woman was part of a thousands-strong Central American migrant caravan that has been encamped in Tijuana, Mexico, waiting to enter the United States, legally or illegally. Parts of the caravan reportedly traveled from Honduras and reached the American border with the assistance of charter buses. Thousands are encamped in Tijuana with no place to go as they apply for asylum at the American ports of entry.

Earlier in the month, Deutsche Welle’s Spanish language channel, DW Español, interviewed some of the migrants living in the camps. A reporter asked one of the migrants how the living conditions were in the camp and she pointed to the food she had been given by local authorities. The woman called it food for “pigs” and said she might “die of hunger.”

“The truth is, the food that they’re handing out here is terrible. Look at what they’re giving us,” the woman said holding up a platter of beans and tortillas. “Refried beans, as if they were feeding the pigs. And the truth is, we don’t have any other options. If we don’t eat this, we will die of hunger.”

DW Español reinterviewed the woman after her response went viral.

“I ask for forgiveness from the bottom of my heart,” she told the news outlet, claiming that she had been bullied since not expressing her displeasure over the free food. She tells the reporter that she was complaining on behalf of her daughter who did not like the food and said she had to eventually leave the shelter. (RELATED: Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation)

Dozens of migrants have since been deported by Mexico for illegally rushing the US border over the weekend.