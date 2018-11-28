U.S. Border Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member ‘Intending On Filing For Asylum In The United States’

U.S. border patrol agents arrested an MS-13 gang member at the Calexico Port of Entry on Saturday the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday.

Jose Villalobos-Jobel, 29, a Honduran citizen, was arrested by Border Patrol agents assigned to El Centro Sector around 6:00 pm that day, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

It read, “After a short interview, the man told agents he is a Honduran citizen and active gang member with the notorious Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13) international crime organization.  The man also told agents he traveled to the United States border with a large group of people from Central America intending on filing for asylum in the United States.” (RELATED: NBC REPORTER RELEASES COUNT OF CARAVAN MIGRANTS STAYING IN SHELTER — THEY’RE MOSTLY MEN)

CIUDAD TECUN UMAN, GUATEMALA – OCTOBER 19: Members of the migrant caravan push forward at a gate separating Guatemala from Mexico on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala.  (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The statement also said that Villalobos-Jobel will be sent back to Honduras. It’s unclear if Villalobos-Jobel was the only gang member arrested at the border.

The arrest came one day before officials were forced to close the San Ysidro port of entry after several hundred migrants attempted storming the border between Tijuana, Mexico and the San Diego area. Border agents used tear gas to disperse the crowds trying to cross into the country.

