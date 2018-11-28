Celebrate Russell Wilson’s Birthday With The Most Stunning Photos Of His Gorgeous Wife

Today, November 29, is Russell Wilson’s birthday.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback turns 30 years old today. The two-time Super Bowl champion has made a huge career for himself in the NFL, and he’s got the money to back it up. In 2015, he signed a massive contract with Seattle worth $87.6 million, which made him the second highest paid NFL player at the time.

And while Russell Wilson is accomplished on his own, his wife, pop star Ciara, 33, only makes him even more impressive.

Born Ciara Princess Harris, Ciara is known for her insane dance moves and her hit singles like “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” “Oh” and “And I.”

Together, Russell Wilson and Ciara have one child together, Sienna Princess Wilson. And with the stacked genes from both her mother and her father, you can bet their kid is going to grow up to be a stud.

In honor of Russell Wilson’s birthday, check out some of Ciara’s best photos.