The College Student On Your Christmas List Would Appreciate A Mini Fridge

If you have a future college student on your gift giving list, now is a great time to think about dorm essentials. The first thing people think about is bedding. The second is a mini fridge. As a college student, I can tell you this item is extremely important. There are many times when you can’t get to the cafeteria or just need a quick snack. Other times, you may want to store leftovers for later. Plus, it allows you to keep cold beverages on hand. Whether you are trying to work off bad eating habits in the gym, combating exam stress by running outside, or just happen to be clumsy, you will also need an ice pack for injuries. The freezer component helps keep an ice pack cold and ready to go at a moment’s notice. The white version of the RCA Igloo 3.2 version is on sale now for $129. The two door fridge/freezer combo is normally priced at $160.21.

RCA-Igloo 3.2 Cubic Foot 2 Door Fridge and Freezer, White on sale for $129

If making ice and storing frozen foods is not important and you would rather have more space for food and beverages in the fridge, here is another option at a great price:

Midea WHS-121LSS1 Compact Single Reversible Door Refrigerator and Freezer, 3.3 Cubic Feet, Stainless Steel on sale for $134.75

The 3.3 cubic foot Midea is $35 off, and it has a door component that holds 8 cans vertically for saving space. You can give it as a Christmas gift to inject some life into your college student’s room or save it for a graduation gift. Either way, it will be appreciated. Not only are these mini fridges great for dorm rooms, they are the perfect size for home use as well. We have a mini fridge in our basement just for beverages. You could also use it in a vacation home or apartment.

