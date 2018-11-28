These Two Chairs Will Make Your Home Or Dorm That Much Comfier

Looking for a fun big ticket item as a gift for your high school senior or college student? Think about a nice comfy chair. Hard desk chairs and beds are fine for studying, but sometimes you need another option. There is nothing better than curling up in a big comfy chair to do your reading – whether it is for homework or pleasure. I can tell you there isn’t nearly enough time for the latter. College students spend a lot of time in their rooms, so it is important to feel comfortable. The gift of a comfy chair helps them make their limited space feel a little more at home. They will use it and be happy for the extra seating for friends. My mom had a huge papasan chair in her dorm in college. She loved it! Not only that, she took good enough care of it that my oldest brother was able to take it to college with him. Sadly, it didn’t survive to make it to my dorm, so I had to get a new chair. At least mine is pink and matches the color scheme in my dorm. Here are two suggestions for fun dorm chairs on sale now at Amazon. The site has several options, but the prices on these two are great! This small papasan chair is a bargain at $52. It is regularly priced at $70:

Urban Shop WK659843 Faux Fur Saucer Chair, Adult, Red on sale for $50.80

If you have space and want something even comfier, I suggest the Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair. We have one of these in our basement at home now. It is awesome! It provides seating for up to two adults and it is even big enough to provide extra sleeping space if you have a visitor. This giant five-foot version is currently over 40 percent off on Amazon’s site right now:

Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair: Giant 5′ Memory Foam Furniture Bean Bag – Big Sofa with Soft Micro Fiber Cover – Charcoal on sale for $149.99

It lists for $253, but if you buy it now, it is only $150. This is a tremendous bargain. We’ve had ours for several years. They hold up very well and only get more comfortable the more you use it. Even better, the cover can be easily removed and thrown in the washing machine to clean.

Both chairs are great options I can strongly recommend. Both make for great gifts that will be enjoyed for years, and maybe even through multiple generations.

