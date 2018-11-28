When I think KitchenAid, I think stand mixers — but it should come as no surprise that the brand makes other kitchen appliances as well. One such appliances is this food processor. It promises to “chop, puree, shred and slice everything from cucumbers to tomatoes, cheeses and more with the reversible, thin or medium slicing/shredding disc, thick slicing disc or multi-purpose blade.”

Today only, this 9-cup food processor is over 40 percent off:

KitchenAid KFP0919BM 9 Cup Plus Food Processor, Black Matte on sale for $125.99

