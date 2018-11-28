Trump Jokingly Claims Brenda Snipes Was Caught Wearing 300 ‘I Voted’ Stickers In Late Night Tweet

President Donald Trump trolled former Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes in a tweet sent out late on Tuesday night. She resigned from her position just hours after the Florida recount was finalized on Nov 19.

Trump tweeted, “Brenda Snipes, in charge of voting in Broward County, Florida, was just spotted wearing a beautiful dress with 300 I VOTED signs on it. Just kidding, she is a fine, very honorable and highly respected voting tactician!” (REPORT: Broward County’s Brenda Snipes Resigns)

Snipes faced heavy scrutiny for her handling of the midterm elections that took place earlier this month. The Florida Senate race was called for Republican Rick Scott on election night. But election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties were still adding votes, which is a violation of Florida reporting law.

In the days following the election, she defied a judge’s orders and then allegedly mixed up illegal ballots with good ones, which she later refuted. (RELATED: Media Dismisses Florida Election Misconduct As Conservative Conspiracy Theory)

It’s unclear what exactly the president was referencing, but a meme of Snipes with “I Voted” stickers plastered all over her clothes and face is circulating on social media.

The president also took to Twitter to congratulate Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on her victory in Mississippi’s runoff election. He tweeted, “Congratulations to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on your big WIN in the Great State of Mississippi. We are all very proud of you!”

