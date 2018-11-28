Washington Post Puts Justice Kavanaugh Story In ‘Public Safety’ Section

The Washington Post relegated a story about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh returning to coaching a women’s high school basketball team to the “public safety” section of the paper’s website on Tuesday.

Kavanaugh, WaPo reported, returned to his role as coach of his daughter’s basketball team, despite accusations this year that he sexually assaulted multiple women. (RELATED: Trump Visits Supreme Court For Justice Kavanaugh’s Investiture)

The story, written by journalist Ann E. Marimow, features the headline “Brett Kavanaugh worried that scandal would end his coaching days. Now the Supreme Court justice is back on the basketball court,” and details how the Supreme Court justice was once concerned about whether he could ever return to his previous role as coach.

“In one of the more contentious moments of his bruising confirmation battle, Kavanaugh lamented that sexual assault allegations against him might mean he would have to give up coaching,” Marimow wrote.

After outcry from Republican officials like National Republican Senatorial Committee member Logan Dobson, the story has since been moved to the “local” category.

A WaPo spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill the initial categorization was an error and “should not have been” placed under the “public safety” section.

Follow Joe on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.