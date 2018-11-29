There’s A New War Movie About A Nazi Gold Heist. The Trailer Is Awesome

“American Renegades” looks like it’s going to be a very fun film.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is, “A team of Navy SEALs discover an underwater treasure in a Bosnian lake.”

That’s obviously not a ton of details, but the trailer shows that they’re gunning for $300 million of stolen Nazi gold. You know what I do when there’s a movie that involves Nazis? I rush out in see it almost always. (RELATED: The Thanksgiving Box Office Numbers Are Sickening. Here’s How Much Money Was Spent)

Give the trailer a look below. I think you’re going to like it.

Look, I’m a big believer that war films are arguably the best kind of films.

There’s nothing better than watch some Americans kick ass, especially if it involves some stolen gold. Sign me up immediately. There’s no set release date in America for the movie yet, but you can bet I’ll let you guys know once it’s public.

Make sure to check back for more details!

