One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge

“Aquaman” is expected to put up insane numbers at the box office for its Christmas opening.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:

James Wan’s Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, is tracking for a strong U.S. debut of $65 million-plus at the pre-Christmas box office, according to insiders at Warner Bros. The DC Entertainment superhero pic goes up against Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee over the Dec. 21-23 weekend, and should easily top the chart for the three days. … If it indeed earns $65 million in its first weekend, Aquaman should swim to north of $80 million by the close of Christmas Day.

Making $65 million over the course of a weekend is an absolutely monstrous number. The studio execs will be swimming in cash if it actually fulfills expectations. They’ll be smiling ear-to-ear and you can also bet every dollar you have that there will be a sequel. (RELATED: The Thanksgiving Box Office Numbers Are Sickening. Here’s How Much Money Was Spent)

I haven’t been big on superhero movies, but I might start swimming back into the territory, judging off how awesome this one looks. Jason Momoa is bound to be a star. Ever since his days on “Game of Thrones,” I’ve known the guy was legit. He seems like the perfect guy to cast in the lead of a superhero movie.

My only obvious beef with this movie is that Vinny Chase didn’t get the lead role. Are we really going to forget just how talented he was in the role initially?

I’ll be home for a bit over Christmas, and I might have to put “Aquaman” on my list of films to hit up. You can catch it in theaters Dec. 21.

