Today Is The 128-Year Anniversary Of The First Army Vs. Navy Football Game

Army and Navy took the football field for the first time against each other on this day 128 years ago.

On Nov. 29, 1890, Navy crushed Army to the tune of 24-0 in the inaugural game, which has became one of the coolest events each year in football.

Since the awesome rivalry began, Navy has led the series 60-51-7.

There are plenty of great things about college football. From the powerhouses to the mid-majors, we love all the action.

The Navy vs. Army game takes things to a whole different level. Those two teams aren’t playing for a national championship. They’re playing for bragging rights and the pride of an entire country. No matter who wins the game, it’s a great reminder just how incredible it is to be an American. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

The young men throw on pads, battle it out on the gridiron and then eventually enter the service after their education is done. Sure, there aren’t a lot of NFL guys out there, but nothing beats watching the option run over and over again, especially if the weather is a bit rough.

Finally, Annapolis is one of the coolest places I’ve ever visited. I’ve been there twice, once after a Maryland vs. Wisconsin football game and the other for a Capitals game, and both times were outstanding.

It’s got some beautiful sights to see, and is just a super fun place to hang out. I highly recommend checking it out at some point in your life.

You can catch the Navy vs. Army game Dec. 8 on CBS.

