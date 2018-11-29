Is Bernie Sanders The Best Face For The Resistance?

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at George Washington University Tuesday night, so The Daily Caller News Foundation asked students what they thought of him as the face of the resistance movement.

Most students disregarded identity politics when it came to Sanders, because of his socialist policy proposals, saying the message is more important than the face of the messenger. Other students either didn’t agree with him altogether or were looking forward to new and younger faces in Democratic leadership. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

