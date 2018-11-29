VOTE: What Was The Best Donald Trump Cameo?

For those who may not know, President Donald Trump built an extensive resume in television and film before becoming the leader of the free world.

Before disgruntled people were repeatedly smashing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the showbiz industry actually seemed to like Trump. He made dozens of cameo roles in movies and commercials, and even once sang the theme song to “Green Acres” with Megan Mullally at the Emmys. (RELATED: Street Artist Creates Dozens Of New Trump Stars On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame)

Sadly, Trump is now all but blacklisted from Hollywood, so his dramatic career is likely over. But thankfully, film is forever, so his acting reel will live on forever for future generations to enjoy. (RELATED: George Lopez Attacks President As He Pretends To Pee On Trump’s Star [VIDEO])

Which cameo of the president was his best? Vote below to express your opinion.