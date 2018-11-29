The Big Ten Running Back Of The Year Has Been Named. Is It The Correct Choice?

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was named the best running back in the Big Ten Wednesday night.

Big Ten Running Back of the Year The conference confirms what we knew all season long. Congrats, @JayT23! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/bTbhl5I7uc — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 28, 2018

This was the obvious choice. The Badgers might be awful, but Taylor still put up some disgusting numbers. He has put up nearly 2,000 yards and tacked on 15 touchdowns this year for the struggling Wisconsin squad. Those are just graphic numbers. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Oct 29, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

Taylor has been the lone bright spot on this Wisconsin team. Watching their games is the equivalent of waterboarding. You might think I’m exaggerating. Trust me, I’m not. If given the choice between watching the Badgers lose and waterboarding, I’d choose the water.

Having said that, Taylor is going to be a monster next year, and he’s going to make a great pro running back. It’s just too bad we squandered a year of his talents going 7-5.

Hopefully, we find a way to rebound next year and actually make the playoff in what could likely be Taylor’s final year with the program. That’d certainly be nice.

Major props to Taylor for representing the program in the best way possible.

