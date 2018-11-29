California Dem Chair Looking Into Alcoholism Treatment After Numerous Sexual Assault Allegations

California Democratic Party Chair Eric Bauman is planning to get alcoholism treatment after he was accused of multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

At least 10 staffers accused Bauman, who is openly gay, of unwanted touching and harassment, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. One female staffer recalled obscene comments made to her at a dinner in 2007, while a gay male staffer said Bauman asked about his sex life with his partner during professional interactions.

“In the interest of allowing the [California Democratic Party] CDP’s independent investigation to move forward, I do not wish to respond to any of the specific allegations,” Bauman said, the LA Times reported. “However, I will use the time I am on leave to immediately seek medical intervention to address serious, ongoing health issues and to begin treatment for what I now realize is an issue with alcohol.”

Staffers claimed they saw Bauman drink alcohol frequently during the work day, even though CDP rules prohibit alcohol consumption in the workplace or on official duties, the LA Times reported.

Other accusations include the 59-year-old discussing which men he had sex with and mocking staff members about their sexual orientations and physical appearances numerous times, according to the LA Times. (RELATED: Pelosi Writes Letter To Dem Colleagues Urging Whole Party To Vote For Same Speaker)

Bauman announced his leave of absence from the position on Monday when accusations came out, the CDP said in a press statement. First Vice Chair Alexandra Gallardo Rooker will take over Bauman’s position during the investigation period.

CDP’s chair job earns $123,000, the LA Times reported. Bauman was the Los Angeles County Democratic Party chairman from 2000 to 2017, and the former president of the Los Angeles County Stonewall Democratic Club, a political group that supports LGBTQ rights.

Bauman became the CDP’s chair after edging a victory over Kimberly Ellis, who was backed by progressive political action organization Our Revolution. Our Revolution came as a result of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Bauman recently called for a boycott against In-N-Out Burger for donating to the California Republican Party.

CDP did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.