Star LSU Linebacker Rides Horse Around Stadium, Campus

It looks like Les Miles will not be the only one to enjoy the Tiger Stadium grass.

That’s because LSU linebacker Devin White rode a horse around Tiger Stadium, and later made his way through the LSU campus in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon. (RELATED: LSU Fans Need To Stop Whining About Devin White’s Suspension)



White reportedly borrowed the horse for a class presentation on how to saddle. I’m not his teacher, but I think we can safely assume he received an “A.”

Yes, that’s Devin White riding a horse around campus. pic.twitter.com/m4LcFO0YYB — LSU Tigers | NOLA.com (@LSUTigersNOLA) November 29, 2018



The junior linebacker was recently named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, and will likely soon be named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He is also widely projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

However, the legacy White leaves at LSU will be bigger than football. He ensured that Thursday.