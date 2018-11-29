Watch The Explosive Preview For The Next Episode Of ‘SEAL Team.’ It Looks Outstanding

The newest episode of the CBS hit show “SEAL Team” looks like it’s going to be great.

For the fourth episode in a row, Bravo team will be down in Mexico in the fight against drug cartels in Mexico. It also looks like things are finally coming to an epic climax in “Santa Muerte” in the fight between the SEAL team and the enemies south of the border.

In the short preview, Bravo is holed up in a church ready to make an Alamo-like stand. That’s the exact kind of content I want to see. Check out the preview below.

How badass is it for a massive gunfight to take place in a church? Two sides, one evil and one good, fighting in the house of God is awesome. (RELATED: The Latest ‘SEAL Team’ Episode Was Heartbreaking [SPOILERS])

Naturally, I have no doubt my guys will pull through and smoke those cartel members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Nov 7, 2018 at 10:39pm PST

Make sure to tune in this upcoming Wednesday night on CBS to check out how it all goes down. Something tells me that it’s going to be awesome.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter