Gerard Butler Has Been Hospitalized In The Dominican Republic. Here’s What We Know 

Your first name

Gerard Butler was hospitalized Thursday in the Dominican Republic after suffering from 72 hours of intense abdominal pain.

The “300” actor, 49, was reportedly vacationing in the small island nation last Monday when the issue began, according to reports by Pop & Arte and Graficas.com. After three days of chronic discomfort, he was admitted to a private healthcare center in Santo Domingo, the capital of the country. Doctors originally suspected he had appendicitis, but additional tests and MRI scans revealed the Scottish actor had diverticulitis. (RELATED: Gerard Butler Says It Would Have Been ‘Insensitive’ To Promote Film To Saudi Arabia Following Khashoggi’s Disappearance)

Diverticulitis is a condition where bulges in the large intestine become inflamed and sometimes infected, causing intense pain and digestive discomfort.

It’s not clear how Butler contracted the condition but he is expected to be okay.

Butler recently made news after he revealed his home in California had been completely destroyed by the Woolsey wildfires.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters,” he wrote in a caption below a photo of what was left of his home.

Follow Jena on Twitter