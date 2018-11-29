HBO Has A Series In The Works With One Of The Greatest Actors Alive. Here’s What Fans Need To Know

HBO and Taylor Kitsch have a new series in the works, and it sounds like it could be great.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

The former Friday Night Lights star would play Chris Klug, a young, family-oriented drug dealer who catches a bad batch of dope that leaves him in a temporary vegetative state — only to discover it was no accident and that someone close to him was trying to take him out. The story, part revenge tale, part family drama laced with humor, would be told through flashbacks and Chris’ present-day purgatory.

Kitsch also wrote on Instagram about the show, “Pumped/flattered to be back w @hbo 🙂 When thinking for a home for this show this was the top of our list… I can promise ya this— it’s a role I’ve never dove into before and the series is a true original. Twists/turns en route to enveloping story-telling.”

This sounds like an outstanding idea. Does HBO only make hits or does HBO only make hits? Kitsch in the second season of “True Detective” was criminally underrated. (RELATED: Remember The HBO Series ‘Entourage’? Here’s Why It’s One Of The Greatest Shows Ever Made)

The man has been a star ever since he entered the entertainment world in a major fashion as Tim Riggins on “Friday Night Lights.”

I’d be more than willing to give this show a shot. A guy who was taken out with drugs on purpose and patching it together through flashbacks sounds awesome. It’s almost like HBO is just craving another hit show, and this one fits perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Kitsch (@taylorkitsch) on Jan 26, 2018 at 10:21pm PST

There is no set release date or production date yet for the series. With Kitsch attached, you can bet the bank they will promote the hell out of this show.

