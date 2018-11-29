Jackie Chan Makes BIZARRE Claims About Child Abuse, Prostitutes, Illiteracy 

Jackie Chan made some downright unbelievable claims about his life in his upcoming memoir, “Never Grow Up.”

The biography, due out next month, makes an assortment of wild admissions about his childhood and his rise to fame. In it, he claims he slept with dozens of prostitutes, blew most of his money on gambling, lavish dinners, and “extravagant gifts,” threw his toddler son across the room in a fit of rage, and never learned to read or write because he was too busy playing jokes on other people.

Chan, who remains one of the highest paid actors to this day, wrote the following revelations, per The Daily Mail:

I started to carry large amounts of cash at all times. After you live in poverty, cash gives you a sense of security. I like having lots of people around me and every meal was with a big gang. Around 10 years ago, I spent $2 million in one year paying for other people’s meals. I gave out extravagant gifts too; watches, cars, custom-made leather jackets, cases of expensive wine.

He recounted the times that he cheated on his wife, and how he never visited her when she was pregnant with their child. He also revealed that he acted badly out of his insecurities. (RELATED: The Highest Paid Actor In The World Might Surprise You)

Chan added, “I behaved so badly because of my deep insecurities. Ever since I was a little boy I’d been looked down on by rich kids.”

The famous actor also reflected on his violent tendencies, and his inability to turn off his rage when he was not filming.

“Chan also reveals he was so busy with his career that he was barely around for his family and chucked his baby son Jaycee into a sofa during a fight,” The Daily Mail writes.

I had no idea Jackie Chan had such a dark and twisted past. He’s a little before my time, and I always assumed he was just a crazy actor who did insane stunts. If these revelations are true, I may have to pick up his memoir and educate myself.

His book is due out December 4.

