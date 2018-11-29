Celebrate Kaley Cuoco’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

Today, November 30, is Kaley Cuoco’s birthday.

Born Kaley Christine Cuoco, the actress and producer turns 33 years old today.

A California native, Cuoco grew up playing competitive tennis and was ranked regionally. And while she showed promising potential in her tennis career, Cuoco stopped playing when she was 16 to focus more on her work in the entertainment industry.

Cuoco nailed down a couple of small roles in various thrillers, action movies, and sitcom shows. But she hit her big break when she was cast as Penny, a Cheesecake Factory waitress who befriends several scientists living in the same apartment. She attained massive success from her role in the hit sitcom, and at the height of her career was making up to $1 million per episode.

Cuoco isn’t just popular on the big screen, though. She’s also got a massive following on her social media. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, there’s no doubt she’s popular. Check out some of her best photos below.