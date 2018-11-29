Man Shoots Son Over Anthem Protest Argument. Has The Debate Officially Gone Too Far?

A Cary, North Carolina man has been charged for allegedly shooting his son during a heated argument about NFL anthem protests.

This story is wild and was first reported Wednesday by CBS17. 51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid sat down at the table for Thanksgiving dinner when his two sons began arguing about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. At least one of his sons had been drinking heavily, and Lamadrid tried to handle things verbally. He asked his son to leave the house, but when he did not comply, Lamadrid went and grabbed his shotgun. (RELATED: Nike Stock Hits Historic High After Kaepernick Collaboration)

His son began to throw around furniture, then threw a water bottle at Lamadrid’s face. This apparently caused Lamadrid to squeeze the trigger, accidentally or otherwise.

And that’s when police were called.

According to police, the 21-year-old victim was shot in both the hand and the leg but was not seriously injured.

Lamadrid, however, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He has since been released.

It’s not clear which side of the debate the victim of the shooting was on, or what Lamadrid’s thoughts on NFL protests are.

Maybe he just wanted a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner.

Follow Jena on Twitter