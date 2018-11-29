Melania Stuns In Purple Skirt And Leather Jacket Combo On Way To G20

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she stepped out in a bright purple skirt and leather jacket combo at the White House on her way to the G-20 summit.

The first lady looked stunning as ever in the long brown coat that she paired with the colorful skirt that hit just above her knees as she took President Donald Trump’s hand and left for Buenos Aires, Argentina. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She topped the look off with loose hair, sunglasses, a chocolate-colored scoop neck top and matching high heels.

FLOTUS and the president will spend the weekend at the summit meeting with world leaders and their spouses.

On Wednesday, the first lady joined the president and others for the 96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

As she took the great honor of pushing the button and lighting the tree, Melania stole the show in a cream-colored coat that she paired with matching leather gloves and vanilla-colored boots.