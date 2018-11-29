Melania Stuns In Purple Skirt And Leather Jacket Combo On Way To G20
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she stepped out in a bright purple skirt and leather jacket combo at the White House on her way to the G-20 summit.
U.S. President Donald Trump turns to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump for travel to the G-20 summit in Argentina from the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House November 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. – Trump said Thursday a weekend G20 summit of world leaders would be a “very good time” for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
She topped the look off with loose hair, sunglasses, a chocolate-colored scoop neck top and matching high heels.
FLOTUS and the president will spend the weekend at the summit meeting with world leaders and their spouses.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Argentina ands the G20 Summit from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
On Wednesday, the first lady joined the president and others for the 96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C.
As she took the great honor of pushing the button and lighting the tree, Melania stole the show in a cream-colored coat that she paired with matching leather gloves and vanilla-colored boots.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held by the National Park Service at the Ellipse near the White House on November 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)