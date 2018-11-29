Sleep Through Black Friday? This Instant Pot Is Still $60 Off

As per usual, Black Friday featured one of the best deals we’ve seen on the Instant Pot, the 7-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that has “the functions of pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker & warmer.” That day, the 8-quart model of the multi-functional kitchen appliance was half off, lowering its price to $70.

If you or someone in your life doesn’t have an Instant Pot yet, I hope you took advantage of that deal. If you were still sleeping off the tryptophan, however, you might have missed the offer, which likely won’t be matched again until Black Friday 2019 (or, if we are lucky, Prime Day). For those of you, I have some good news. For Cyber Week, the 8-quart Instant Pot is still 44 percent off. So, you can get it for just $79. That’s more than $70, sure, but still a lot less than $140.

As far as the other sizes go, the 3-quart version is 16 percent off, and the 6-quart version is 32 percent off, meaning they are both $68, instead of $80 and $100, respectively. .

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer on sale for $79

If you decide to get a new Instant Pot, you are going to need to know what to do with it. Check out our list of the best Instant Pot recipe cookbooks to get you started.

