Nick Saban Will Make A Disgusting Amount Of Money If Alabama Wins The National Title

Nick Saban will cash a massive bonus check if the Alabama Crimson Tide win the college football national championship.

According to USA Today, he will make $1.1 million if the Tide walk away with the whole thing in the bag.

My friends, that is what I call a whole hell of a lot of cash. Of course, Saban isn’t exactly struggling to put food on the table right now. His base salary, according to the same report, is more than $8 million. However, I don’t think anybody would turn down the opportunity to take another million dollars to the bank. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

Serious question for everybody out there. Does anybody actually think Saban cares about the money? I don’t even like Alabama, but I don’t think for second the legendary college football coach gives a damn about making money. I don’t think he cares one bit.

Saban cares about rings, and not much else in life. That’s how you elevate your game to the level he has.

He probably won’t even notice when that direct deposit hits his account. He’ll be way too damn busy recruiting and gearing up for the next title.

