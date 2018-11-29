Replace Your Old Chef Knife With This $50 Off Santoku Knife

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

Does your kitchen have a Santoku knife? It should. The word “Santoku” means “three virtues,” referring to the knives’ three uses – slicing, dicing and mincing. Increasingly, we’ve seen those in the know recommend replacing your regular ole chef’s knife with one of these.

This 7-inch Santoku knife is made from high-quality German stainless steel, featuring small indentations that prevent food from sticking to the knife. This precision blade is made to last. For Cyber Week, it is over $50 off:

Normally $92, this Santoku knife is 57 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

J.A. HENCKELS INTERNATIONAL 31170-181 Classic Hollow Edge Santoku Knife, 7-inch, Black/Stainless Steel on sale for $39.95

Over 70 percent of the customer reviewers gave this knife a perfect 5-star score. To give you an idea of what they said, here’s a review from Pamela, who said it created “A whole new chopping experience!”:

