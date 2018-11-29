Save $150+ On This Powerful, Durable Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

This oscillating multi-tool kit offers improved durability and power with its 4.0 amp motor. In fact, it delivers speeds up to 22,000 oscillations per minute. It is perfect for flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding, and many other tasks. As part of Cyber Week, it is over 40 percent off:

Normally $360, this oscillating multitool kit is 44 percent off (Photo via Amazon)

Bosch GOP40-30C Starlockplus 4.0 Amp Oscillating MultiTool Kit on sale for $199

With this oscillating kit, you’ll get:

(1) oscillating multi-tool, (1) OSL114C 1-1/4-inch carbide plunge blade, (1) OSL114F 1-1/4-inch plunge blade, (1) OSL114JF 1-1/4-inch xtra-clean plunge blade, (1) OSL312F 3-1/2-inch segment blade, (1) OSL200RS 2-inch rigid scraper blade, (1) sanding pad, (25) sanding sheets, (1) accessory box, (1) carrying case.

That’s 32 accessories (plus the case) for those counting.

Photo via Amazon

Photo via Amazon

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
