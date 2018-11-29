Save $150+ On This Powerful, Durable Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
This oscillating multi-tool kit offers improved durability and power with its 4.0 amp motor. In fact, it delivers speeds up to 22,000 oscillations per minute. It is perfect for flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding, and many other tasks. As part of Cyber Week, it is over 40 percent off:
Bosch GOP40-30C Starlockplus 4.0 Amp Oscillating MultiTool Kit on sale for $199
With this oscillating kit, you’ll get:
(1) oscillating multi-tool, (1) OSL114C 1-1/4-inch carbide plunge blade, (1) OSL114F 1-1/4-inch plunge blade, (1) OSL114JF 1-1/4-inch xtra-clean plunge blade, (1) OSL312F 3-1/2-inch segment blade, (1) OSL200RS 2-inch rigid scraper blade, (1) sanding pad, (25) sanding sheets, (1) accessory box, (1) carrying case.
That’s 32 accessories (plus the case) for those counting.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook