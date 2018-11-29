Should Nancy Pelosi Be Speaker Of The House?

Students at George Washington University came out for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night and told The Daily Caller News Foundation whether they think House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi should be the speaker of the House.

Pelosi, who won the vote for speaker among Democrats Wednesday, is prepared to win back her seat as speaker come January.

Students at the Washington, D.C., university were split between those who didn’t know who she is or much about her politics, and those that said Pelosi as speaker sounded good. One student believed she is a “strong woman Democrat” and would be a good fit for the leadership position, and another said she should be speaker because she’s a “veteran in the House” and “very experienced.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

