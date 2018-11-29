Tennessee Might Be Close To Hiring An Infamous College Football Coach

The Tennessee Volunteers might be close to hiring Hugh Freeze.

According to Clay Travis, Vols head coach Jeremey Pruitt interviewed the former disgraced Ole Miss leader Hugh Freeze on Thursday.

I’m told Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt met & interviewed former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze yesterday and Freeze is one of finalists for Vol offensive coordinator job. Pruitt decision on OC should come soon. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 29, 2018

There is clear upside and downside to this situation. The downside is that Hugh Freeze is a bit of a toxic brand after his scandal riddled tenure in Oxford came to an end. He was ran right out of town after he allegedly was making calls to escorts. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

We even have further proof he’s not exactly a name the SEC wants to be associated with because the conference stopped Nick Saban and Alabama from hiring him last season.

However, there is also a very obvious upside, and it’s the fact Hugh Freeze knows how to score points. The Rebels had outstanding offenses under him. The man just knows how to move the ball up and down the field without pretty much any problems at all.

There’s always a premium put on points, and not many know how to do it much better than Freeze. If Tennessee is willing to deal with some bad press, then they absolutely should hire him.

Maybe he could help the Vols get back to the top a lot sooner than people anticipated.

